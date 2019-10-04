A Fife pensioner who tortured his partner for eight days after she asked him to turn down the radio has been jailed for six years.

Norman Watt, 67, choked the woman with a cardigan until she lost consciousness, burned her with cigarettes and beat her black and blue.

She was eventually rescued by a postman at her Leven bungalow.

The attacks happened in August last year. Watt admitted assaulting her to the danger of her life.

He was originally charged with attempting to murder the woman, but the prosecution accepted the reduced charge.

Elderly neighbours

The High Court in Glasgow was told that the pair had been involved in an on-off relationship for about 10 years.

The attack began when Watt turned the radio up "loud".

The woman asked him to lower the volume as she had elderly neighbours.

Watt responded by hitting her with a walking stick, striking her with a knife and repeatedly burning her with cigarettes.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "He kicked and bit her. He also struck her with a small table."

Ms Gray described how one night, Watt hit his victim "using everything he could get his hands on".

He choked her with a cardigan while again punching and kicking her, she said.

Ms Gray added: "She thought she was going to die."

On the last day Watt left the bungalow and the woman shouted to the postman for help.

Ms Gray described how the woman was found covered in bruises and dried blood, while blood was also spattered on the living room wall.

The woman was later treated for a burn and defensive-type injuries.

When interviewed by police, Watt initially claimed she was lying.

Defence counsel Kevin McCallum said: "At the time he had alcohol issues and has little recollection of the offence. Since June there has been no contact between them."

Sentencing Watt to six years behind bars, Judge Lord Boyd told him: "You can't recall any of the details of this.

"You said initially that the injuries were self-inflicted. However, you now accept responsibility for this offence.

"The relationship is now at an end."