Image copyright Trim and Friends of West Pilton Image caption A number of police vehicles were called to the Pilton area on Monday afternoon

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by police following the assault of an 18-year-old man in the Pilton area of Edinburgh.

The emergency services were called to Ferry Road Drive just before 16:00 on Monday.

The injured teenager has been taken to hospital.

It is understood the road has been closed.