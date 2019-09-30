Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Teenager arrested following assault of 18-year-old

  • 30 September 2019
Ferry Road Drive Image copyright Trim and Friends of West Pilton
Image caption A number of police vehicles were called to the Pilton area on Monday afternoon

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by police following the assault of an 18-year-old man in the Pilton area of Edinburgh.

The emergency services were called to Ferry Road Drive just before 16:00 on Monday.

The injured teenager has been taken to hospital.

It is understood the road has been closed.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites