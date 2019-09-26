A cyclist is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being hit by a van in Fife.

The man was in collision with the white Volkswagen Crafter on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road half a mile east of the A92 Parbroath at 06:45.

The cyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Sgt Nicola Young, of Police Scotland, said: "The identity of the cyclist remains unknown and we are appealing to the public to help us identify him."

She added: "He is a white man, around 6ft tall with brown balding hair.

"He is possibly aged between 40 and 50 years old and is of slim to medium build.

"He may have links to the Perth area."