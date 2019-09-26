Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Professor Kevin O'Gorman, 45, abused seven young men

A former university professor who sexually assaulted seven young male students has been ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid community work.

Kevin O'Gorman committed the offences when he was working at Strathclyde University and Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh between 2006 and 2014.

The 46-year-old was also convicted of sending sexual communications to an eighth student.

Sheriff Alistair Noble put a tagging order on O'Gorman for six months.

He was also placed under supervision for three years and put on the sex offenders register for five years.

O'Gorman, from Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, had denied a total of 19 charges against 11 young men.

He was acquitted of three of the allegations and convicted on all other charges last month.

'Weak and powerless'

Colin Jordan was one of O'Gorman's students at Strathclyde University.

Following the hearing he said: "In terms of what Kevin O'Gorman did to me, most of it was always online in terms of making threats about whipping me with a belt if I didn't hit grade bands that I used to laugh off or try to change the subject.

"But there was one time in his office where he asked me to stand up and take my trousers down which I refused to do and that was the last time I ever saw him or was in an office alone with him.

"I never told anyone at the time because it was embarrassing. I was a 21-year-old man at university who had been made to feel really weak and powerless by a university professor who I thought had lots of power who could kick me out of university if I didn't do what he said."

He added: "I felt uncomfortable, he would rest his hand on your leg for much too long.

"His hand would be sitting very high up my thigh and would give a very tough squeeze and he had this fierce eye contact, which he wouldn't just break away and it was really weird."

'He groomed and abused me'

Fraser Blevins, 32, another former Strathclyde University student, said: "That man is nothing short of a monster who preyed on innocent people, but at the same time I can look at him and see him as nothing but weak and pathetic.

"I was only 17 when he groomed and abused me and others for his own sick gratification.

"For me, it's too late for Strathclyde University to say sorry - that would be nothing more than a PR move for them.

"Strathclyde had the chance to deal with things at the time but instead they swept it under the carpet and let O'Gorman move to another university and gave him a huge pay-off."

He said Strathclyde University was "just as guilty as O'Gorman for turning a blind eye" but added: "If they want to do right by victims and assure existing staff and students that their welfare matters, then it will make the full internal review public and not just release a few findings."