Will Ferrell's Eurovision to film in Edinburgh

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams will play two Icelandic singers

Will Ferrell's new Eurovision film will be shot in Edinburgh next month.

The Anchorman star will star alongside Canadian actress Rachel McAdams in the movie set at the famous music competition.

It is also expected to feature appearances by Pierce Brosnan, former Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens and singer Demi Lovato.

However it is not yet known which of the stars will travel to the Scottish capital for filming in October.

It is understood locations being used for the film will include the Old Town, New Town and Newhaven on the city's waterfront.

Ferrell and McAdams, who was Oscar-nominated for her role in Spotlight, will play Icelandic singers in the Netflix production.

The film has been written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele, a former head writer of Saturday Night Live.

Rosie Ellison, head of Film Edinburgh, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the city to be showcased to millions of both film and Eurovision fans around the world, and allows us to once again demonstrate our film-friendly credentials to the global film industry."

It comes after Edinburgh was recently used for filming Fast and Furious 9, with its star Vin Diesel full of praise for the city on social media.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vin Diesel's stand-in was filmed driving across a street in Edinburgh for Fast & Furious 9

Cammy Day, City of Edinburgh Council deputy leader, said: "It is a source of real pride that Edinburgh attracts these kinds of projects and it's very exciting to welcome the latest project from Netflix to the capital next week.

"We welcome filming for the economic benefit, employment opportunities and the on-screen promotion it brings.

"Productions are exciting for film fans and we ensure that film-makers engage with all residents and businesses within the area in which they plan to film to make sure that life can continue with as little disruption as possible when the city takes centre stage."