Image copyright S1 Developments

A large development of 338 rental flats will be built in Leith, after winning approval from councillors.

Four blocks of flats, between seven and 13 storeys high, will be erected on a brownfield site at Ocean Drive, on the edge of Albert Dock.

There will also be 71 on-site car parking spaces at the Skyliner site, and 25% of the homes will be classed as affordable housing.

The plans were approved by a City of Edinburgh Council sub-committee.

Developer S1 Developments, which owns the site, expects the scheme to be completed by 2022.

Project manager Luke McClelland said the firm wanted to breathe new life into a "long-neglected" part of Leith.

"A key element of the scheme is delivery of a new public boardwalk, served by established cycle routes and the new tram connection, which will provide the local area with a fantastic new amenity space," he said.

Legal & General is funding the project.