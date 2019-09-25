Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Hollywood star was seen with a bandage wrapped around his right hand

Golf tournament organisers have said Hollywood star Bill Murray is fit to play despite reports he had been involved in a car crash.

A car that had taken Murray into St Andrews was involved in a four-vehicle crash in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ghostbusters star is due to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship along with Justin Timberlake, Greg Kinnear and Luke Wilson on Thursday.

Tournament organisers said Murray was not in the car when it crashed.

It comes as pictures of Murray, taken on Tuesday at The Old Course, appeared to show him playing golf one-handed, with a bandage wrapped around his right hand.

'Not injured'

The accident, involving a Jeep, Mercedes E Class, a Ford Transit van and a Citroen C4, happened in Greyfriars Garden at about 12.55 on Tuesday.

One of the vehicles involved was a Fife Council vehicle.

Roger Kelly, head of communications for the Alfred Dunhill Links, said: "A car that had taken Bill Murray into St Andrews was in a minor accident, nobody was hurt.

"Bill Murray was not in the car at the time of the collision, he was not injured, and he will be playing in the championship."

Tom Henderson, Fife Council service manager, said: "Until an investigation is carried out, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place over three of the most historic courses in the world - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, from September.