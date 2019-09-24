Man charged over Dunfermline meat cleaver bank robbery
- 24 September 2019
A man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery in Fife where staff were held up with a meat cleaver.
Police said the incident happened at the Bank of Scotland in Bothwell Street, Dunfermline, just after 09:00 on Monday.
A four-figure sum of cash was taken from the bank during the robbery.
A 46-year-old man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.