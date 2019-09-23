Bank staff threatened with meat cleaver in Dunfermline robbery
- 23 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Staff have been threatened with a meat cleaver during a bank robbery in Fife.
Police said the incident happened just after 09:00 at the Bank of Scotland in Bothwell Street, Dunfermline.
A man threatened workers with the weapon and demanded money before leaving the premises with a four figure sum of cash.
No-one was physically injured during the robbery. A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.