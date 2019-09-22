Second giant aircraft carrier sets sail from the Forth
22 September 2019
The UK's newest aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has set sail from the Firth of Forth.
One of the largest vessels to be operated by the Royal Navy, it is to begin its initial sea trials.
The ship has been built to operate F35B Lightning II Joint Strike fighter jets.
Its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, was completed two years ago. It is currently crossing the Atlantic to begin operational trials with fighter aircraft in the USA.
All images courtesy of the Royal Navy.