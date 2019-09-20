Hammer falls from Edinburgh scaffolding onto man's head
- 20 September 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after a hammer fell from scaffolding in Edinburgh and hit him on the head.
The 52-year-old was walking in South St Andrew Street at 12:45 when the tool fell from a height and landed on him.
The pedestrian is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where the extent of his injuries are unknown.
The Health and Safety Executive has made aware and inquiries are ongoing into the incident.