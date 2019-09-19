Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A search was carried out at Steven Seaton's home in Loanhead

A man has been sentenced to one year in prison after a handgun was found in his bedroom in Midlothian.

Steven Seaton, 46, pleaded guilty to importing and possessing a prohibited weapon at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The 9mm was found following a search of his home in Loanhead in May 2019.

Det Ch Insp Graeme Naysmith, of Police Scotland, said: "Steven Seaton was willing to risk the safety of the public by importing a deadly weapon for his own financial gain."

He added: "It was destined to be sold into an organised crime group.

"This investigation involved working with extensively with West Yorkshire Police and Spanish authorities, and I want to thank them for their continued support."