Forth Bridge visitor hub and walkway planned

Visitors will be able to walk at the top of the Forth Bridge rail crossing if proposals from Network Rail are approved.

The operator has submitted a planning application to install a bridge walk and visitor hub.

It is one of the world's most famous railway bridges and the plan could attract 85,000 visitors a year.

Network Rail wants to construct a walkway and a viewing platform on the south cantilever.

A visitor reception hub would be created at South Queensferry.

There are longer term plans to build similar facilities on the Fife side of the bridge.

It is a Unesco World Heritage site and a planning application is now with City of Edinburgh Council.

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland's director of engineering and asset management, said: "The Forth Bridge is an engineering icon and the plans we have submitted to deliver a bridge walk experience will offer a unique and memorable visit to one of Scotland's most loved structures.

"From the engineering genius behind its design, to the historical accounts of its construction and its crucial role in Scotland's operational railway, the bridge really is a national treasure and there is real appetite to take these plans forward."