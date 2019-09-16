A Midlothian man has denied a charge of making, or having in his possession, explosive substances.

Ellis Archibald, 20, is alleged to have had black powder, chemicals including sulphur, potassium and dextrin, and equipment for the manufacture of explosives in Dalkeith on 20 November.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

A trial date was set for 6 January at the High Court in Edinburgh.