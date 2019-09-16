Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police Scotland's air support unit released this aerial picture of Fountainbridge after the fire

An aerial picture showing the damage caused by a fire and an explosion at an Edinburgh tenement has been released by police.

It shows the roof missing at the corner of the four-storey building and its proximity to Tollcross Primary School, which is due to reopen on Tuesday.

Police said on Wednesday that a body had been found on the second floor of the property in Fountainbridge.

The photograph was taken by the Police Scotland air unit.

Fountainbridge between Ponton Street and Gardner's Crescent has been closed since the incident on Tuesday.

Work has now begun to make the building safe by removing the most damaged parts but it is unclear at this stage if full demolition will happen.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, although it is not thought to be suspicious.