Patients will no longer have to pay to watch TV while they are in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

NHS Lothian has given one year's notice to end its contract with Hospedia, which charges £5 for two hours and £17.50 for two days.

The health board has now installed wi-fi so patients can use their own tablets and mobile phones to watch TV.

NHS Lothian said it would also review the situation to see if other options are needed.

George Curley, director of operations and facilities at NHS Lothian, said: "We are installing free wi-fi throughout the hospital and we believe this will be the most popular option to access entertainment and other communications.

"There are also televisions in certain areas of the hospital including patient sitting rooms.

"Over the remainder of the notice period we will continually review the situation to see if other options need to be considered.

"Our priority is to make sure that patients do not experience any loss of access from their communication needs."