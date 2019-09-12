Image copyright Facebook Image caption Patrick Smith fell from the third floor of a tenement

An Edinburgh university student died after falling out of a window at a house party in the city.

Patrick Smith, 21, fell from the third floor of a tenement at about 03:20 on Sunday in Warrender Park Road.

The University of Edinburgh paid tribute to the keen swimmer who was about to begin a masters in chemical engineering.

Police Scotland said they were treating his death as unexplained but not suspicious.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

'Electric personality'

Professor Lev Sarkisov, director of chemical engineering at Edinburgh University, said: "Patrick was a fantastic student. After four years as an undergraduate he was about to begin his masters in chemical engineering.

"He was also clearly the heart and soul of the student chemical engineering society - many students from other years, not only his own cohort, knew him very well, this is why the impact of his tragic death is so wide."

Mr Smith was also a regular in the university's performance swim team during his first two years as a student.

Chris Jones, head of performance swimming, said: "His passion and electric personality resonated throughout the team.

"Patrick made all members feel welcome and he was rarely without a smile or joke to tell.

"He regularly came to support the team even when he had decided to stop competing. This was why he was such a popular team member."