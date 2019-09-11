The new children's hospital in Edinburgh won't be fully open for at least another year, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has revealed.

The Sick Kids facility was due to open in July, but last-minute inspections found safety concerns over its ventilation systems.

Now a new report has found at least £16m worth of work is needed.

NHS Lothian is paying about £1.4m in monthly repayments to the private consortium which built the facility.

An independent review of the governance arrangements for the new hospital found that the main issue with ventilation in critical care stemmed from an error in a document produced by NHS Lothian at the tender stage in 2012.

Ms Freeman says it is "unacceptable" that the hospital cannot be delivered on time and revealed a troubleshooter would be brought in to help manage the project.