'Explosion' and fire at Edinburgh tenement block

Image copyright Twitter/@tobyfcook Image caption Debris was seen on the ground in front of the building

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a tenement block near a school in Edinburgh after reports of an "explosion".

Crews were sent to a sandstone block in Fountainbridge, next to Tollcross Primary school, at about 17:00.

Images posted on social media showed bricks strewn on the ground with masonry missing between the second and third floor.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent a number of appliances.

Fountainbridge is closed in both directions.