'Explosion' and fire at Edinburgh tenement block
- 10 September 2019
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a tenement block near a school in Edinburgh after reports of an "explosion".
Crews were sent to a sandstone block in Fountainbridge, next to Tollcross Primary school, at about 17:00.
Images posted on social media showed bricks strewn on the ground with masonry missing between the second and third floor.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent a number of appliances.
Fountainbridge is closed in both directions.