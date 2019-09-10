Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

'Explosion' and fire at Edinburgh tenement block

  • 10 September 2019
Edinburgh fire Image copyright Twitter/@tobyfcook
Image caption Debris was seen on the ground in front of the building
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a tenement block near a school in Edinburgh after reports of an "explosion".

Crews were sent to a sandstone block in Fountainbridge, next to Tollcross Primary school, at about 17:00.

Images posted on social media showed bricks strewn on the ground with masonry missing between the second and third floor.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent a number of appliances.

Fountainbridge is closed in both directions.
Image caption Appliances are tackling the blaze

