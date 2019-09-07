Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Bomb disposal team called out after 'hand grenade' found in Edinburgh

  • 7 September 2019

A bomb disposal team has been called to the Union Canal in Edinburgh after a device, thought to be an antique hand grenade, was found.

Police have closed the canal footpath at Harrison Place and Gibson Terrace.

Yeaman Place has also been closed to both road traffic and pedestrians, as a precaution, and a cordon has been set up.

Related Topics