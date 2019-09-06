Eight in 10 mums breastfeed in the Lothians

Image copyright NHS Lothian

Eight in 10 mothers in Edinburgh and the Lothians now begin their babies lives by breastfeeding them.

Latest figures from NHS Lothian showed a rise from 76.8% to 79.6% in the past two years.

Health officials said they had recorded a rise in mothers breastfeeding their children over the past six years.

It comes as the health board joined forces with the National Childbirth Trust to open a new drop-in service in Edinburgh for breastfeeding mums.

The first session was held in a local business, Toots Play Cafe at Inch Park Community Sports Club.

Supportive and friendly

Zoe Brown, Lothian Breastfeeding Buddies project coordinator, said: "The first few weeks can be tough for new mums and one of the things they may need help with is breastfeeding, which is a skill in itself.

"In areas where breastfeeding rates are low, it's even more important that there is somewhere supportive and friendly for mothers to go."

One of the volunteers from the group said: "It's been very exciting to be able to help new mums and the venue has been fantastic. There is plenty of room for all the mums and their babies and even space for the older kids to play."

Nicola Tait, assistant programme manager in NHS Lothian, said: "Lothian breastfeeding rates have been steadily rising over the last six years with eight out of every 10 babies receiving breast milk.

"Groups like these can bridge the gap between the expertise offered by midwives, health visitors and family nurses and encourage social support for parents."