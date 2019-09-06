Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested over alleyway rape in Edinburgh

  • 6 September 2019
Carrubbers Close Pic Angus Sneddon

A man has been arrested after reports of a woman being raped near Edinburgh city centre in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the 45-year-old woman was attacked at about 03:15 in Carrubbers Close, near the Royal Mile.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and inquiries are continuing."

