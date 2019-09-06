Man arrested over alleyway rape in Edinburgh
- 6 September 2019
A man has been arrested after reports of a woman being raped near Edinburgh city centre in the early hours of Friday.
Police said the 45-year-old woman was attacked at about 03:15 in Carrubbers Close, near the Royal Mile.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and inquiries are continuing."