Image copyright PA Media Image caption David Gilroy has previously failed to have his conviction overturned

The man convicted of murdering Suzanne Pilley in Edinburgh in 2010 is set to launch a new bid to be freed.

David Gilroy, 56, was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for killing Ms Pilley, but has continued to protest his innocence.

The 38-year-old disappeared on her way to work in central Edinburgh but her body has never been found.

Gilroy previously lost an appeal against his conviction and the minimum jail term of 18 years.

Image copyright PA Image caption Suzanne Pilley's body has never been found

He now hopes to have his case re-opened - citing "evidence" which was not brought forward during his trial.

Gilroy said in interviews for a crime podcast that he would "fight until my dying breath" to clear his name.

He added: "I think I've been denied justice.

"I do believe that I have more than enough to prove my innocence beyond any doubt."

'Driven by jealousy'

Ms Pilley, who had previously had an affair with married Gilroy, had set off on her usual journey to work in Edinburgh city centre in May 2010 but never arrived.

The jury in Gilroy's trial heard he was driven by jealousy, maintained a front of normality and embarked on a series of acts to cover up his crime.

He took Ms Pilley's body to a secret grave, believed to be in a remote part of Argyll.

When Gilroy later appealed his conviction it was rejected and he failed in a bid to have his case looked at by the UK Supreme Court.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission announced it was reviewing the case in January 2015 but later said it had been closed.

Gilroy protests his innocence in Body of Proof, a 10-part podcast on Audible which examines the case.

He spoke to its hosts on the phone from jail over a period of nearly two years.

Ms Pilley's family were approached by Audible to take part in the podcast but refused as they are convinced of Gilroy's guilt.