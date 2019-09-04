Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Elizabeth Henderson, 83, died from her injuries

A French tourist drove on the wrong side of the road before a head-on crash which resulted in the death of a pensioner, a court has heard.

Caroline Emmet, 56, was driving on the A198 in East Lothian, near to the Archerfield Estate, when her car collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Elizabeth Henderson, 83, of North Berwick, was a passenger in the other car. She later died of her injuries.

Emmet denies causing the death of Mrs Henderson by dangerous driving.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the crash occurred on the A198 North Berwick to Tranent road on 19 July in 2017.

Head-on collision

At the start of a trial, advocate depute Richard Goddard QC read a statement of agreed evidence between the Crown and defence to jurors.

It said Emmet was driving a blue VW Golf when it collided with a red VW Golf driven by William Henderson, Mrs Henderson's husband.

The statement said both vehicles were damaged and Mr Henderson and his front seat passenger, Christine Fraser, were severely injured.

Mrs Henderson, who was a rear seat passenger, was so severely injured that she died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary two days later.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash occurred on the A198 near the Archerfield Estate in East Lothian

Witness Lorna Anderson, 47, was driving towards the East Lothian town of Gullane when she saw a blue car on the wrong side of the road.

She told the court there was a bend coming up and next saw the blue car after a head-on collision had occurred.

The trial before Lord Glennie continues.