Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Malcolm's daughters Stacey, left, and Becky paid tribute to their "dearly-loved" father

A pedestrian who was killed on an Edinburgh road was knocked down by an HGV lorry before being hit by a car, police have confirmed.

Andrew Malcolm, from Edinburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leith Walk on Tuesday at 13:10.

The 62-year-old was hit by a lorry and then a Vauxhall Astra outside the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre

Mr Malcolm's daughters said he "was dearly loved and would be sadly missed by all his family".

Image caption A Vauxhall Astra and HGV were involved in the crash on Leith Walk

Becky and Stacey Malcolm added: "We would like to thank all the emergency services for their assistance and now ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Insp Roger Park, from the road policing unit in Edinburgh, said: "Our deepest condolences are with all of Andrew Malcolm's family and we are continuing with our investigation into this very tragic incident.

"We've already spoken to several key witnesses. However, any other motorists or members of the public who were in the area and witnessed what happened are asked to come forward, if they have not already spoken with us.

"Similarly, if you believe you may have relevant dash-cam footage of the collision, please also contact police immediately."