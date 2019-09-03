Image copyright Google

A teenager is in hospital with what could be life-changing injuries after she was hit by a car that mounted a pavement in Edinburgh.

The 17-year-old was walking in Broomhouse Road near its roundabout junction with Broomhouse Drive when she was knocked down at 09:00 on Monday.

She suffered significant injuries to her legs and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The 85-year-old driver of the Clio was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, said: "This has been a serious collision and the female pedestrian could be left with life-changing injuries as a result.

"We would urge anyone who was on Broomhouse Road on Monday morning and saw what happened to contact police immediately, if they haven't already done so.

"In particular, we are keen to trace the occupants of a blue Vauxhall Vivaro van, which we believe was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident occur.

"These individuals, or anyone else with any other relevant information, should get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."