Forth Bridge closed after person found on line

  • 3 September 2019
The Forth Bridge Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Forth Bridge remains closed after an incident

The main East Coast railway line is currently blocked because of an incident on the Forth Bridge.

Trains are not being allowed to travel between stations at either end of the railway bridge.

A replacement bus service is being used to ferry passengers between Edinburgh and Fife.

Police said they were called to the bridge at about 10:00 following reports of concern for a person.