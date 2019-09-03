Image caption Woodmill High School was gutted by the fire

The education secretary has told MSPs a new school will be built to replace the secondary school in Dunfermline which was devastated by fire.

Woodmill High School's 1,400 pupils are being taught elsewhere in Fife after last week's blaze destroyed large parts of the building.

Mr Swinney said it was "unlikely" that much of the building could be rebuilt.

He confirmed a new school would be constructed as part of a wider £1bn investment in school infrastructure.

The minister added that he was keen to advance proposals for a joint campus that also incorporated Fife College.

Minimise disruption

He said: "The Scottish government has been in regular contact with Fife Council since the fire at Woodmill High School to assist recovery and minimise disruption to the pupils' learning.

"I personally reiterated that support to the headteacher and the director of children's services when we spoke last week.

"I am pleased to confirm that the Scottish government, in partnership with Fife Council, will include the construction of a new Woodmill High School in the first phase of the Learning Estate Investment Programme.

"Detailed discussions will take place with Fife Council and the local community on the approach to be taken to implement this commitment."

BBC Scotland reported last week that it was unlikely that pupils will be back on the Woodmill site until next year.

The blaze engulfed Woodmill High on 26 August and saw 80 firefighters work through the night to tackle the flames.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with wilful fireraising to danger of life following the incident.

The Kirkcaldy teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, made no plea and was bailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A demolition team has started pulling down sections of the burned-out school.