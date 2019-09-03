Image caption A Vauxhall Astra and HGV were involved in the crash on Leith Walk

A pedestrian has been killed in a road crash in Edinburgh.

Police said a 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Leith Walk.

A Vauxhall Astra car and a HGV were involved in the incident at Newkirkgate at 13:10.

Insp Roger Park said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian killed during this incident and we are working to establish exactly what has happened"

He added: "Members of the public who were nearby at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any relevant dashcam footage should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any other information that can assist our ongoing inquiries is also urged to get in touch."