Image caption Demolition contractors have now moved into the site

Pupils affected by a devastating fire at a school in Fife have begun lessons in alternative classrooms.

S5 pupils from Woodmill High in Dunfermline were sent to Fife College while S6 attended St Columba's.

Pupils in S1 will attend Vine Conference Centre from Tuesday while arrangements are still being made for other year groups.

Executive director of education Carrie Lindsay thanked the community for their support.

The blaze engulfed Woodmill High on 26 August and saw 80 firefighters work through the night to tackle the flames.

Image copyright Euans_EP Image caption A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court following the fire

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with wilful fireraising to danger of life following the incident.

The Kirkcaldy teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, made no plea and was bailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last week.

Individual year groups are being kept together as part of the arrangements which will last until Christmas at least.

A demolition team has started pulling down a section of the Woodmill building badly damaged by the fire.

Where will other pupils go?

S2 pupils will be moving to dedicated space in Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline and will be able to start on Friday 6 September.

S3 pupils will be moving to dedicated space in Beath High School from Thursday 5 September.

S4 pupils will be moving to dedicated space in Inverkeithing High School from Wednesday 4 September.

Pupils taught in the department of additional support (DAS) will be moved to a primary school building.

Fife Council will hold a meeting for S1 and S4 parents on Monday to discuss plans for their classes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ms Lindsay said work on finalising the details for S2 and S3 is continuing and a meeting will be held for those parents on Tuesday evening.

Image copyright Fife Council Image caption S6 Woodmill High pupils at St Columba's in Dunfermline

She continued: "I'm really pleased to be able to say that the first of our Woodmill High School pupils have begun at their host venues this morning.

"I cannot thank our colleagues and community enough for the support they have shown in opening up their schools, college and local facilities to make sure that our pupils can continue their learning so soon after such a devastating interruption.

"Different arrangements on Woodmill Road have been made to accommodate the new transport arrangements for all the pupils coming in to the Woodmill and St Columba's school areas. Individual year groups are being advised of the transport arrangements which have been arranged for them.

"We are continuing to add details to the school website and we will have some FAQs up very soon so I'd ask parents to continue checking there for the latest details.

"I'd just like to finish by thanking the pupils and parents for their patience and understanding as all these arrangements are put in place and start to settle down over the coming days."