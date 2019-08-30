Image caption Much of the school was destroyed by Sunday's blaze

All 1,400 pupils displaced following a devastating fire will go to alternative schools in Fife, council officials have revealed.

Each year from Woodmill High in Dunfermline will be placed in a different school, with S1 pupils having lessons in a conference centre.

Sunday's blaze saw at least 80 firefighters tackle the fire all night.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with wilful fireraising to danger of life following Sunday's blaze.

The Kirkcaldy teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, made no plea and was bailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Individual year groups are being kept together as part of the arrangements which will last until Christmas at least.

A demolition team has started pulling down a section of the Woodmill building badly damaged by the fire.

Image copyright Euans_EP Image caption A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court following the fire

S1 pupils will be housed in the Vine Conference Centre in Dunfermline from Tuesday 3 September.

S2 pupils will be moving to dedicated space in Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline and will be able to start on Friday 6 September.

S3 pupils will be moving to dedicated space in Beath High School from Thursday 5 September.

S4 pupils will be moving to dedicated space in Inverkeithing High School from Wednesday 4 September.

The S5 pupils are starting at Fife College on Monday.

The S6 pupils are starting at St Columba's RC High School on Monday.

Pupils taught in the department of additional support (DAS) will be moved to a primary school building.

Head teacher Sandy McIntosh said: "DAS pupils will be moving to Blairhall Primary School on Monday 9 September, where they will have exclusive use of the building. They will have a programme of activities to support their transition next week.

"Teams of Woodmill staff will be working with all of our young people in each location to continue their learning.

"Transport arrangements are being put in place and we'll talk about the details of this and things like school lunches at our information sessions on Monday and Tuesday."