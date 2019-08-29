Image caption Much of the school was destroyed by Sunday's blaze

A Fife school which was hit by a devastating fire could remain closed for a year.

Local councillors have been told pupils may not be able to return to Woodmill High in Dunfermline until next August.

Officials are working on plans to ensure all 1,400 students can resume their education as soon as possible at other sites in Fife.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with wilful fireraising to danger of life following Sunday's blaze.

The Kirkcaldy teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, made no plea and was bailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A briefing document produced for councillors, which has been seen by BBC Scotland, says a number of short and medium-term options are being explored.

Ideally, it says, that in the medium term, all S1, S2 and S3 students would be kept together in one location and S4, S5 and S6 students would be together in another.

Image copyright Euans_EP Image caption A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court following the fire

It says this would help with practicalities including timetabling and the range of curriculum options. It would also help to maintain the school identity.

In the short term, pupils are likely to be distributed among other secondary schools in Fife.

The hope would be that each year group would stay together with, for example, all S1 students going to one school building and S2 students going to another.

The council has already announced details of the immediate arrangements for some pupils.

S5 and S6 students will be back at school on Monday, while students with additional support needs will return on one site from 9 September.

More details of the immediate arrangements for students are expected to be announced on Friday.

No part of the school was left untouched by the fire and demolition contractors are now set to take control of the site.

Image caption No part of Woodmill High School was untouched by the fire

The school's head teacher, Sandy McIntosh, said: "We're meeting S5 and S6 parents today and with DAS (Department of Additional Support) families tomorrow.

"I appreciate it must be frustrating for other families but please bear with us. Logistical arrangements are starting to line up and I hope we'll be able to give you some more information tomorrow about plans for S1-S4.

"I believe we'll be able to accommodate individual year groups together, within facilities in west Fife, by the end of next week.

"However, there are still some details to be confirmed, so we'll be in touch with parents and pupils as soon as we can."

'Not a safe place'

He added: "In the meantime, work continues at the Woodmill building.

"There are parts of the building that we won't be able to salvage and demolition contractors are taking control of the site from tomorrow.

"The community should therefore be prepared for demolition starting on the DAS wing imminently as we start to make the site safe.

"We must urge people to stay away from the Woodmill site and I'd ask parents to ensure their young people are not heading to this area. It is not a safe place to be. "