A man has been charged by police after a five-figure sum of cash was stolen from two men as they tried to deposit it at an Edinburgh bank.

One victim suffered a facial injury after he was assaulted during the robbery at the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrew Square.

The men were targeted by four men in balaclavas as they tried to deposit the cash at about 01:40 on Sunday.

A 24-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.