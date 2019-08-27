Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Cyclist Iain Anderson died at the scene of the crash on the B937

A cyclist killed in a collision with a car in Fife was a "loving father of five", his family have said.

Iain Anderson, 66, from Glenrothes, died at the scene of the crash in Ladybank on Sunday, despite treatment medical treatment.

His bike had been involved in a collision with a blue Nissan Cabstar on the B937, near its junction with the B938, at about 12:10.

Officers appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident.

In a statement, Mr Anderson's family said: "Our family are devastated to have lost a loving husband and father of five children as well as an amazing grandad to five grandchildren.

"He will be sorely missed. "

Off-duty doctor

The road was closed for about seven hours on Sunday for investigation work.

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the B937 near the junction with the B938 at Heatherhall Woods

Insp Andy Mather said: "I wish to take this opportunity to extend my thoughts and sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Anderson.

"Officers at Fife road policing are doing everything they can to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, I would urge anyone who was on the B937 Edentown to Giffordtown road on Sunday afternoon and saw what happened, to contact police immediately.

"We would also be very keen to hear from motorists who believe they have any relevant dashcam footage, which captures the incident.

"Likewise, anyone with any other relevant information should also get in touch.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to the off-duty doctor who rendered emergency care in advance of the Helimed attending."