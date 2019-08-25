Forty firefighters tackle blaze at high school

Image copyright Cara Hilton

More than 40 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a secondary school in Fife.

Nine fire appliances are also on the scene at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area to allow access by the emergency services.

The alarm was raised at about 17:05 and images from nearby show huge plumes of smoke billowing from one of the school buildings.

Fife Council described the fire as "significant" and said the school's department of additional support (DAS) would definitely be closed on Monday.

It was unclear whether the main building would be open to pupils.