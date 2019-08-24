Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man dead and woman critical after Fife house fire

  • 24 August 2019
Thorn Tree Place in Oakley Image copyright Google

A man has died and a woman is critically ill in hospital following a fire in a house in Fife.

The emergency services were called to the blaze in Thorn Tree Place in Oakley, west of Dunfermline, shortly before 06:00.

Police say inquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.

The woman is in Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

