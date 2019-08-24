Man dead and woman critical after Fife house fire
- 24 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died and a woman is critically ill in hospital following a fire in a house in Fife.
The emergency services were called to the blaze in Thorn Tree Place in Oakley, west of Dunfermline, shortly before 06:00.
Police say inquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.
The woman is in Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.