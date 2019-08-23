A serial rapist who attacked a blind woman in Edinburgh has been jailed for 10 years.

Mikey Hoc, 20, attacked the 49-year-old in Moredun in May last year. The woman told the court Hoc "ruined her life".

He was also convicted of carrying out two other rapes - one of a schoolgirl - and of physically assaulting a woman.

Hoc attacked the blind woman while on bail after being charged with one of the previous offences. He had denied all the charges against him.

The former boxer, who was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, will be supervised for a further five years after serving his prison sentence.

The court heard how he had called himself "John" and offered to help get the blind woman a taxi.

She ended up falling before being raped at an area nearby.

'He is evil'

The woman told the court: "I asked him to 'stop, please stop'. I could not fight him anymore. He was too strong.

"I wanted to go home and forget about it, but I could not.

"He is evil. He needs to get locked away."

Hoc's lawyer Kevin McCallum said his client continued to protest his innocence.

He claimed the rapist was a "vulnerable young adult" but described his crimes as "impulsive and deceitful."

Judge Lord Kinclaven said: "I must go on the basis of the jury and not of your account.

"I have to deal with your very serious worrying offence and there is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence."

Hoc was also put on the sex offenders' register.