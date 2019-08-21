Image caption Thomas Gilzean was awarded the Edinburgh Medal in 2014

A 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than £1m for charity is being treated in hospital after falling from his mobility scooter at an Edinburgh tram stop.

Thomas Gilzean is in a stable condition in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after falling in York Place at about 10:00.

Edinburgh Trams halted services for about 30 minutes until he was recovered from the tracks.

The Lord Provost Frank Ross wished him a "speedy recovery".

Broken fingers

Gina Clarke, Mr Gilzean's daughter-in-law told the BBC Scotland news website he broke his fingers in the accident and has a head injury.

She said: "We were so upset when we heard about Tom's accident.

"He took a wrong turn in his motorised scooter and was trying to manoeuvre himself back but he got too close to the edge of the pavement which is much higher there than most pavements and he went over.

"He has a huge bump on his head as well as a cut and broken fingers.

"He has had a full body scan though and there is nothing else untoward. He's made of Teflon and has more lives than 10 cats.

"They are keeping him in hospital overnight to monitor his head injury."

Mr Ross said: "We are all wishing Tam well and hoping he has a speedy recovery.

"I hope to see him back out there soon in his trademark tartan, shaking his tin for charity. "

Mr Gilzean braves all weathers to fundraise every day in Edinburgh's city centre. He raises money for Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity - the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh's charity.

Roslyn Neely, CEO of Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity, said: "We are very sorry to hear the news about Tom.

"He is a wonderful supporter of ECHC and we wish him a speedy recovery."

He has been collecting for the charity since 2008.

A hairdresser at a nearby salon told the BBC Scotland news website: "A member of the public asked us for towels for his bleeding head.

"An off duty nurse was tending to him and we gave her the towels."