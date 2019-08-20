Man who escaped from Dunfermline police station is arrested
- 20 August 2019
A 33-year-old man who escaped from security staff at a police station in Fife has been arrested.
The prisoner fled from GeoAmey staff at Dunfermline police station at 09:10 on Monday.
Police said an officer was knocked to the ground while the man was being led to a vehicle, allowing him to escape.
He was arrested at a property in Kirkcaldy at about 16:30 on Tuesday and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday.