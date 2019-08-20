Image copyright Google

Police want to trace a pedestrian who walked in front of a cyclist in Edinburgh, causing him to crash.

The 38-year-old man is still being treated in hospital for head, rib and shoulder injuries following the incident at 01:00 on Sunday.

He was riding his white Raleigh road bike towards Gorgie when the crash happened on Princes Street, at its junction with Lothian Road.

A pedestrian stepped into his path, causing him to swerve and fall off.

Sgt Jen Forbes, of Police Scotland, said: "The cyclist has sustained some very serious and very painful injuries, which have left him requiring continued treatment in hospital and we are eager to speak to anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries.

"In particular, we would like to trace the pedestrian in question, and the black cab driver who took the injured man to hospital. If this is you, then please contact police immediately.

"Despite the early hour of the morning the incident occurred, the city centre would have still been busy, especially during a Festival weekend.

"As such, anyone who saw what happened should also get in touch."