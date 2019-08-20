Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over serious attack on teenager in Leith

  • 20 August 2019
Montgomery Street Image copyright Google

A man has been charged following a serious assault on a teenager in Edinburgh.

The 16-year-old sustained serious facial injuries in the attack in Montgomery Street in Leith on Thursday 25 April.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in court at a later date. Police Scotland said it wanted to thank the public for their help with the investigation.

