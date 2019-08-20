Man charged over serious attack on teenager in Leith
- 20 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged following a serious assault on a teenager in Edinburgh.
The 16-year-old sustained serious facial injuries in the attack in Montgomery Street in Leith on Thursday 25 April.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear in court at a later date. Police Scotland said it wanted to thank the public for their help with the investigation.