Bonnyrigg 'attempted abduction' deemed not suspicious

  • 20 August 2019
Police investigating reports of an abduction attempt in Midlothian say no crime was committed.

An investigation was launched after police received a report that a driver tried to lure a girl into a car in Bonnyrigg's Saw Mill Gardens on 4 August.

Officers have now established that no crime was committed and no further police action was required.

Police said the public are advised to always report any concerns.

