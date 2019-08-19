Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Leslie Road in Glenrothes

A motorcyclist has died two weeks after being involved in a road collision in Fife.

The 67-year-old man crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Glenrothes at about 18:30 on Wednesday 31 July.

The Harley Davidson rider was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he remained until he died on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on the A911 Leslie Road.

Sgt Stephen Quinn, of Police Scotland, said: "My deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time. We are working to provide them with answers as to the factors that resulted in this collision.

"Any motorists who were on the A911 on the evening of Wednesday 31 July and saw what happened, or who believe they have any relevant dash cam footage, which captures the incident, please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any other information that be of use to this inquiry, please also get in touch."