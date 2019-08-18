Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption Three children from the car were taken to hospital as a precaution

A man and three children were taken to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh involving a stolen motorbike.

The 20-year-old rider of the bike suffered serious injuries in the crash which happened in Muirhouse Parkway at about 18:00 on Saturday.

Three children from the car, aged eight, nine, and 15, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which involved a black Yamaha motorbike and a blue Nissan Juke.