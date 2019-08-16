Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Major delays after lorry sheds its load on M90 at Dunfermline

  • 16 August 2019
M90 Image copyright Fife Jammers

Huge tailbacks are causing major delays on the M90 at Dunfermline in Fife after a lorry shed its load.

The lorry was carrying another lorry when it toppled off onto the motorway at about 12:40 between junctions two and three on the M90.

Police said the road had been closed southbound.

A police spokeswoman said: "There are long delays but there are no reports of any injuries."

Image copyright Fife Jammers

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites