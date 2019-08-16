Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Easthouses Road, Dalkeith

A nine-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital with head and leg injuries following a three-car crash.

The accident happened on Easthouses Road, Dalkeith, at 16:50 on Thursday.

The injured girl was in a Ford Transit van, along with two other girls, aged five and 13, and a boy, aged seven.

The 34-year-old male van driver, who was treated for an arm injury, was arrested in connection with the collision. The other children suffered minor injuries.

The Transit van was travelling south when it was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Outlander, which was in front, before then colliding with a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling north

The male driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro suffered minor injuries. The occupants of the Mitsubishi were not injured.

Insp Andy Gibb, of Police Scotland, said: "While we have one man in custody following this collision, we are still conducting our inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would ask other motorists who were on the road at the time, and witnessed what happened, to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you believe you have any relevant dashcam footage capturing the incident, then please also come forward."