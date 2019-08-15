Image copyright Debbie Wilson Image caption The Iron Man balloon broke free as it was being moved between car showrooms

A rescue mission was launched after a fly-away Iron Man balloon was mistaken for a human in the Firth of Forth.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called at noon after reports a person was in trouble in the water off the coast of Kirkcaldy.

After an hour the search was called off by the coastguard.

A local garage has now confirmed to the BBC Scotland news website that it had been transporting the bespoke balloon when it blew away.

Gary Henderson, branch manager of the Subaru garage in Cupar, said he had now made a donation to the Kinghorn Lifeboat.

He said: "We are very sorry to the coastguard and to Kinghorn Lifeboat.

"It was 100% a mistake. It just took off towards Morrisons superstore and that's the last we saw of it.

"We have now found out a rescue was launched, which is a serious matter so we are very sorry."

The superherod-inspired balloon had been in the company's Hyundai showroom in Kirkcaldy but was being moved to the Cupar showroom when it blew away.

An RNLI spokesman said: "The Kinghorn inshore lifeboat was launched after reports of a person in the water.

"We were out for an hour before we were stood down by the coastguard who said it was a balloon blown out to sea."