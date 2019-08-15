Image copyright Police Scotland

A sex attacker who assaulted two women in the grounds of an Edinburgh hospital has been jailed for almost four years.

David Milligan, 21, tried to rape a woman at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in February but stopped when a passer-by heard her screams.

Just 24 hours earlier, he had molested another woman in the same grounds as she was having a cigarette.

Milligan had earlier admitted attempted rape and sexual assault. His DNA and a pink rucksack helped to catch him.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Mulholland sentenced him to three years and nine months in prison.

He will be supervised for a further two years on his release.

'Danger to women'

The judge said: "You pled guilty to attacking two women who were strangers to you.

"In the second attack, you tried to violently rape a woman. If a member of the public had not been passing, you would have carried out your intention.

"By your actions, you are a danger to women."

Milligan's lawyer Niall McCluskey said he had cried when discussing the crimes and claimed he "did not know what came over him".

Det Insp Jonny Wright, of Police Scotland, said: "We welcome the sentencing today of David Milligan whose actions terrified the victims who were understandably distressed by their ordeals.

"I'd like to thank them for their continued support throughout our inquiries and hope that the sentencing will offer them some comfort as they look to move forward with their lives.

"The incidents happened within a 24-hour period of each other and officers launched a thorough investigation into Milligan that led to his subsequent charge and conviction."