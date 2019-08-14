Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Images of a man police wish to trace following a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre earlier this year have been released

Images of a man police wish to trace following a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre have been released.

A 20-year-old man was hit on the head and body with an unknown object. He was treated in hospital for injuries to his face.

The incident happened on 9 February in Hope Street between 01:45 and 02:00.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the man pictured to contact them.

He is described as being aged 18-22, with a slim build and brown hair that was swept forward.

He was wearing a black Adidas zip top with white stripes on the sleeves, black skinny jeans, white trainers, and had a distinctive bird style tattoo on his right hand.

Det Con Emma Wilkinson, of Police Scotland, said: "This attack resulted in the victim sustaining a serious injury to his head.

"In addition to urging anyone who was in the area to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the man in the photos."