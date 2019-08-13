Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attacks are said to have taken place in Main Street, East Whitburn

Two people have been charged in relation to the abduction, assault and robbery of a taxi driver in West Lothian.

The alleged attack is said to have taken place in Main Street, East Whitburn, between 16:00 and 17:20 on Friday.

A mobile phone was reportedly stolen from the private hire driver while in his silver Seat Toledo.

The 55-year-old was also allegedly punched in the face.

He was also allegedly made to hand over a "small sum" of money.

Police Scotland said he was later threatened with a knife and again assaulted in his car in Dixon Terrace, Whitburn.

The man was forced to drive to locations while under duress during the course of the alleged attack, according to officers.

The apparent ordeal is said to have only come to an end when two men stopped their vehicles and intervened.

Det Insp Ben Leathes, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the victim and, as part of our ongoing inquiries into this incident, we're eager to speak to two witnesses who intervened in Whitburn.

"A 29-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were arrested and charged later that same day are now due in court, and we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this."

Officers have urged those with information to contact them.